The Biggest Lottery Win In Pennsylvania History

If you found out that someone won the lottery by purchasing a ticket at a specific location in your state, would you purchase a ticket at that same location in hopes that it would be lucky a second or third time? Today could be your lucky day, and there is one way to find out. Though people win the lottery everyday, there is someone from each state that has won the most money on a single lottery ticket.

According to Jackpocket, the largest lottery win ever recorded in Pennsylvania history was for $516 million dollars. The Mega Millions ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Trenton Road in Levittown, Bucks County. The winners were a group of people that chose to remain anonymous throughout the entire process. Attorneys Kurt Panouses and Christopher Mahoney explained to NBC Philadelphia where the winners were from, and how they planned to publicly handle their win.

“This is life-changing generational money. The winners live in small communities in eastern Pennsylvania and desire to keep their lives as normal as possible. Maintaining anonymity is key to ensuring that normalcy." Information regarding what the winners did with their money, or how it was split was not released as each person has remained out of the public eye since the drawing in 2021.