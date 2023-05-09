The Most Dangerous City In Kentucky

By Dani Medina

May 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It's no secret that some parts of Kentucky are safer than others, and unfortunately, one city stands out as the least safe of them all.

Travel Safe ranked the most dangerous cities in Kentucky:

"The Bluegrass State is a beautiful place to live, with plenty of outdoor and cultural activities that cannot be found elsewhere.In addition, Kentucky boasts a lower-than-average crime rate, with half the crime of neighboring states and 1.5 fewer violent incidences than the U.S. Kentucky has a 2.2 per 1,000 residents violent crime rate. In contrast, the U.S. has 3.6 per 1,000 individuals. While the statistics are promising, that doesn’t mean all cities, towns, and neighborhoods are safe."

In Kentucky, the most dangerous city is Louisville. Here's why:

With a violent crime rate of 6.9 incidences per 1,000 residents, this number is double the state’s average. While higher crime rates are expected in larger population centers, poverty is also higher in Louisville, which causes more crime. Sadly, Louisville is only 4% safer than other cities.

Here's a look at the most dangerous cities in Kentucky:

  1. Louisville
  2. Mayfield
  3. Pikeville
  4. Paducah
  5. Covington

Check out the full report.

