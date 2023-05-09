The Most Dangerous City In Pennsylvania

When you think of the most dangerous cities in Pennsylvania, which come to mind? Perhaps your thoughts drifted towards the cities with the largest population sizes, but that is not always the case. Some of the most dangerous cities across the state are far from crowded, rather; they boast the highest violent and property crime rates per capita.

According to a list compiled by Property Club, the most dangerous city in all of Pennsylvania is McKees Rocks located in Allegheny County. McKees Rocks houses just under 6,000 people with a crime rate of "6,409 per 100,000." Following closely behind McKees Rocks as the most dangerous cities in Pennsylvania are Darby, Chester, and Mckeesport.

Here is what Property Club had to say about the most dangerous city to live in all of Pennsylvania:

"McKees Rocks, also known as “The Rocks,” is a borough in Allegheny county that is the most dangerous place to live in Pennsylvania. With a population of 5,920, McKees Rocks has a crime rate of 6,409 per 100,000; this makes the city 173% more dangerous than the national average. In 2022, violent crime totaled 106 incidents, while there were 262 incidents of property crime. Both are very high figures in relation to the city’s small population."

For a continued list of the most dangerous cities across Pennsylvania visit propertyclub.nyc.com.