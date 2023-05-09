When you think of the rudest cities in the entire country, which come to mind? Perhaps your train of thought takes you to populous Northern cities such as New York, New York, Boston, Massachusetts, and Chicago, Illinois. There is a strong correlation between population and rudeness, and that is certainly the case for the Michigan city that made the list. The larger a city's population, the greater the chances of hours and hours worth of pre and post-work traffic. Weather, entertainment, and crime rates per capita also have an impact on the level of rudeness that a city's population possesses.

According to a list compiled by Travel A Lot, the rudest city in all of Michigan is Detroit.

Here is what Travel A Lot had to say about the rudest city in Michigan:

"It's no surprise that Detroit is on this list. But in their defense, they have a lot to be rude about there. It's not exactly the shining beacon of American progress that it was way back when--that will put anyone in a bad mood. Hey, if Detroit is rude, at least that means it's still alive!"

For more information regarding the rudest cities across the country visit travel.alot.com.