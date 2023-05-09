This Town Was Named Washington's Best 'Hidden Gem' Destination

If you ever needed a break from the super popular tourist spots or big-name cities, there are plenty of destinations waiting to be discovered. You just got to look for them. When people refer to certain places as "hidden gems," that means they offer unique experiences that you can't find anywhere else. That also means they're often underappreciated, underrated, or a prized secret known to locals.

For those curious about visiting these tucked-away destinations, GoBankingRates released a list of every state's best hidden gem travel destination. The website states, "From sleepy small towns with loads of culture and character to quirky, one-of-a-kind museums, be sure to check out these secret travel spots before they blow up."

According to writers, the top pick for Washington state is Leavenworth! Here's why it was chosen:

"Taking a wintertime trip to Leavenworth, Wash., will save your family a whole lot of money compared to that vacation in Germany. And when you look around, you might be hard-pressed to tell the difference. Leavenworth doesn’t just have an in-your-face Bavarian theme — it’s got all the skiing, snow tubing, spas and shopping you could ask for. The whole place is lit up for the town’s annual holiday Winter Wonderland event, while cutting-edge indie artists in just about every musical genre bring their A-games to the Timbrrr! music fest in January."