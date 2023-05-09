Tour Boat Encounters Giant Blue Whale Off California Coast In Amazing Video

What a way to start the week! A large, majestic blue whale was spotted by a Dana Wharf Whale Watching tour boat in Southern California on Monday, and the entire encounter was captured on video! Video footage captured by Newport Coastal Adventure shows the giant mammal peaking above the water as if to say "hello" to the boat and its passengers for a brief moment before disappearing into the sea once again.

Newport Coastal Adventure took to Instagram to share the fun footage and to provide details on the best months to spot one of these beautiful creatures in their natural habitat.