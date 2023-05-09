Video Shows Royals Pitcher Amir Garrett Puking On Mound During Game

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett was seen puking in the area of the pitcher's mound during his team's 12-5 win against the Chicago White Sox Monday (May 9) night.

A video shared by Awful Announcing's Twitter account showed Garrett hunched over after throwing a pitch during the seventh inning of Monday's game. The 31-year-old was then helped off the field by his teammates and trainers, at which point he stopped and vomited within inches from the bump.

"Oh boy, oh my," White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti is heard saying during NBC Sports Chicago's live broadcast of the game as Garrett puked on the field.

"Well honestly, the best case scenario would be if it's just an upset stomach," color commentator Steve Stone added, having previously assumed Garrett suffered an oblique strain based on the way he spun off the mound. "There's a lot of things it could be and that would be something that clearly will get taken care of."