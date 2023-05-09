Washington Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The State

When it comes to the most important meal of the day, there are plenty of amazing dishes to get giddy about. When it comes to convenience, however, nothing can topple the almighty breakfast sandwich. Popularized by fast food chains, many restaurants have taken hold of this concept and made it their own. As a result, customers can look forward to tasty combinations and flavors.

That's why LoveFood rounded up the best breakfast sandwich in every state, from simple bites to massive, stacked sammies. According to writers, Colorado's most delicious breakfast sandwich is the Spanish Fly from Morsel! Here's why:

"The go-to breakfast sandwich in Seattle is the Spanish Fly from lauded coffee and biscuit spot Morsel. Prosciutto, a fried egg, manchego cheese, arugula, and garlic aioli are stuffed into your choice of biscuit (the Cheddar and chive always goes down a treat). Customize with hot sauce, moreish tomato jelly, and sausage or mushroom gravy."