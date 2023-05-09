Wisconsin City Ranks Among The 25 'Most Dangerous' Places In The U.S.

One city in Wisconsin ranks among the most dangerous places in America.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 list of the "most dangerous" spots in the U.S., based on FBI crime reports listing metropolitan areas' murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people. While the report includes cities stretching from coast to coast, one city in Wisconsin made the list.

According to the report, Milwaukee ranked No. 18 overall among dangerous cities in the U.S. Here's what the report had to say about Brew City:

"It's no surprise the residents are passionate about having fun. Milwaukee has a bustling nightlife, award-winning restaurants, lakefront museums, and a thriving music and arts scene. History and tradition are embraced, celebrated with German fare, craft beer, Friday fish fries and an array of cultural events. Milwaukee hosts dozens of festivals each year. Summerfest, the city's biggest. spans three weekends and welcomes hundreds of bands."

These are the 25 most dangerous cities in the country:

Memphis, Tennessee Albuquerque, New Mexico Anchorage, Alaska Bakersfield, California Little Rock, Arkansas Chattanooga, Tennessee Corpus Christi, Texas Tulsa, Oklahoma Columbia, South Carolina Kalamazoo, Michigan Rockford, Illinois Stockton, California Greensboro, North Carolina Denver, Colorado Houston, Texas Kansas City, Missouri Fresno, California Milwaukee, Wisconsin Oklahoma City, Oklahoma San Francisco, California South Bend, Indiana Greenville, South Carolina St. Louis, Missouri Flint, Michigan Shreveport, Louisiana

Check out the full list at U.S. News & World Report to read up on the most dangerous places in America.