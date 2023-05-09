Young Thug's Co-Defendant Removed From YSL RICO Case Due To Mental Illness
By Tony M. Centeno
May 9, 2023
One of Young Thug's co-defendants has been removed from YSL's RICO case after he was diagnosed with a mental health condition.
According to a report the Atlanta-Journal Constitution published on Monday, May 8, Jayden Myrick was severed from the massive case against Thugger's alleged street gang. Myrick attempted to represent himself for the trial. However, he was ordered to participate in a mental health evaluation earlier this year after he claimed that former President Donald Trump was going to get him out of jail. During a recent hearing, Judge Ural Glanville expressed his apprehension after Myrick admitted he hadn't taken his medication since December.
“I think severance would be appropriate at this point in time,” Judge Glanville said.
Myrick was the 18th of 28 defendants to be removed from the case over the past few months. He was previously convicted of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and 13 other counts last October with zero opportunities for parole. Myrick is also one of two men who was accused of stabbing YFN Lucci in jail last February.
Last week, Judge Glanville removed two other defendants from the case because their lawyers are both pregnant and are preparing to go on maternity leave. The list of defendants began to shrink earlier this year after defendants like Gunna, Young Thug's brother Unfoonk, and others made plea deals ahead of jury selection.
Speaking of Unfoonk, he was arrested last week after he was accused of violating the terms of his release. He was charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, persons associated with a criminal street gang to participate in illegal activity and other minor traffic offenses. He's currently back at Fulton County jail, but there's no word on how the violation will affect his plea deal.