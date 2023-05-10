2 Florida Destinations Named Among Best Cities For Year-Round Weather

Weather and climate are some of the biggest factors influencing a move. Many people flock to Florida and California for year-round sunshine, while some just don't want to deal with the hassle of snow. This can open the door to outdoor activities, frequent visits to nearby attractions, or other relaxing adventures.

If you're looking for a new home in a location with mild weather, SpaceWise compiled a list of the best U.S. cities for year-round weather.

Two Florida destinations were featured on the list! The first one mentioned was Orlando, the home of some iconic theme parks and other exhilarating experiences. Here's why it was chosen:

"Not only is this Florida hot spot a great place to live no matter which stage of life you’re in, but you’ll also be in one of the states with the best weather! And despite having more rainfall than other U.S. cities with mild climates, Orlando almost never sees snow. Better still, Orlando is very walkable and has tons of year-round activities, meaning residents have several opportunities to get out and enjoy the Florida sun!"

The next Florida spot on the list is Sarasota, a city that's gaining more and more recognition as the years go on. Writers also explain why it's a great pick:

"Frequently recognized as one of the best places to live in the U.S. and one of the best places to retire, the Florida Gulf Coast city of Sarasota offers warm weather throughout the year with summer temperatures in the 80s and 90s and winter temperatures as high as 70 degrees. Rain is common, but sunny days are even more common. Winter weather like snow and hail, meanwhile, are very rare. Not to mention, Sarasota has plenty of outdoor recreation spots, including Siesta Beach, which was recently named one the best beaches in America!"

Check out the full report on extraspace.com.