Looking for the ultimate breakfast sandwich to start your day off right? We've got you covered! LoveFood compiled a list of the best breakfast sandwich in every state — and where you can get your hands on one. From hearty bacon and egg to classic sausage and cheese, this list will surely satisfy your cravings, no matter where you are.

"From simple sausage sandwiches on sliced bread to biscuits, bagels, and French toast stuffed with sweet or savory fillings, we've researched the best breakfast sandwich in every state," the food site said about its list. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Arizona, the best breakfast sandwich is the Avocado, Egg & Parmesan Croissant at Squarz Bakery & Cafe in Scottsdale and Tempe. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Hate having to choose between buttery, flaky croissants and hearty, savory breakfasts when you’re out for brunch? Here's the (very delicious) solution. This avocado, egg and Parmesan croissant from Squarz Bakery & Cafe encases fluffy scrambled eggs, smashed avocado, garlic aioli, and toasted Parmesan in a freshly baked pastry. Plus, you can customize it with bacon, pesto, or sun-dried tomato.