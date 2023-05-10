If you're a fan of chicken wings, you know that not all wings are created equal. With so many wing flavors and styles to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to find the best. But fear not — LoveFood compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state and where you can get your hands on 'em!

"Between flats and drums, smoked and deep fried, and Asian sticky sauce and Alabama white sauce, there’s a lot of variation in how they can be served. Feeling hungry? Don’t wing it," the food site said about its list. "We've found the best spot in every state to eat the humble, messy meal. Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Arizona, the best wings are the hot honey wings traditional at Valley Wings. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

If you want tender wings, where the bone slides straight out the flesh, family-run Valley Wings is the spot. Here, wings are cooked to perfection and tossed in tantalizing sauces and seasonings, such as the favored honey hot, which combines sweet and spicy. Find the dish at one of three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Apache Junction.