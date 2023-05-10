Billie Eilish Shocks Fans By Officially Releasing Old Drake Cover

Billie Eilish has quietly released her cover of one of Drake's biggest hits. On Tuesday, May 9th, the singer surprised fans and dropped her cover of "Hotline Bling," however, the version that's available on streaming services is edited and clocks in at about 1 minute long. This version, dubbed "hotline (edit)" still features Billie singing the chorus of the song. In the song credits, Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell gets production credit and Aubrey Graham, Drake's real name, gets credit for composing the lyrics.

The original version of the cover is around four years old, based on a fan who uploaded the full 2-minute cover to YouTube back in 2018.