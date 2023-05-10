Billie Eilish Shocks Fans By Officially Releasing Old Drake Cover
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 10, 2023
Billie Eilish has quietly released her cover of one of Drake's biggest hits. On Tuesday, May 9th, the singer surprised fans and dropped her cover of "Hotline Bling," however, the version that's available on streaming services is edited and clocks in at about 1 minute long. This version, dubbed "hotline (edit)" still features Billie singing the chorus of the song. In the song credits, Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell gets production credit and Aubrey Graham, Drake's real name, gets credit for composing the lyrics.
The original version of the cover is around four years old, based on a fan who uploaded the full 2-minute cover to YouTube back in 2018.
Eilish has yet to acknowledge the cover on social media but fans are speculating that she may have got the idea to release it thanks to TikTok. According to fans, a snippet of the cover has been making the rounds on people's videos. Regardless of the reason, Eilish's fans are loving the cover. "She is so pretty and her voice literally melts you and will never be replaced," one fan said about the song. "Billie has so much talent she can for real turn a hype rap song into a depressed love song," wrote another.
The last time Eilish released music was last month when she teamed up with Labrinth for the track "Never Felt So Alone." As for solo music, her last release came in July 2022 when she surprised fans by dropping two acoustic tracks called "TV" and "The 30th" on an ep called Guitar Songs.