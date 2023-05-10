Dallas Braden Breaks Silence On Colleague's Use Of Racial Slur On-Air

Oakland Athletics color commentator Dallas Braden issued a public statement addressing an incident in which his college, play-by-play man Glen Kuiper, used a racial slur during a live broadcast last Friday (May 5).

"Several people have questioned my lack of response to an issue that took place during the pregame broadcast of the Oakland A’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 5th. I believe my silence has been misinterpreted," Braden said in a post shared on his Twitter account. "At the time of the incident, I was not aware that anything in the broadcast was amiss. The nuances of live television mean that sometimes we, as broadcasters, miss some of what you, our audience, see and hear."

"I would like you to know that this incident has, indeed, impacted me greatly," Braden added. "First, I want to express my support and encouragement to my broadcast partner, Glen Kuiper, as he furthers his work in understanding the impact and hurt resulting from this unfortunate mistake.

"Second, when issues around race occur, I'm always interested in having conversations aimed at finding healing and advancing collaborative discussions. I have reached out to have those conversations, and I have listened, and I have learned. I will continue to seek clarity, encourage learning, and engage in dialogue to bring out the best in our diverse community."