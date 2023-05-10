FDA Advisors Vote In Favor Of First Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill

Members of two Food and Drug Administration advisory committees have voted in favor of allowing a birth control pill to be sold over the counter.

During a joint meeting, members of the Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Obstetrics, Reproductive, and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee discussed whether the hormonal birth control pill, known as Opill, should be sold without a prescription.

Opill, a hormonal birth control manufactured by Perrigo, has been available with a doctor's prescription since it was approved by the FDA in 1973.

After hearing from experts and reviewing the results of a study conducted by Perrigo, the advisors voted unanimously to recommend approving the drug to be sold over the counter without a prescription.

The vote is not binding, and the final decision on whether to allow Opill to be sold without a prescription rests with the FDA. That decision will likely come this summer, though it is unclear when the medication will be available to consumers over the counter. If the FDA does authorize Opill to be sold without a prescription, it would be the first non-estrogen contraceptive pill available over the counter in the U.S.