When planning summer vacations and special trips, many travelers plan to visit popular stops like Times Square in New York City, DisneyWorld in Florida or the Grand Canyon, but there are so many more unique and under-the-radar spots across the vast expanse of America that are not visited as often but still just as beautiful and fun.

GoBankingRates helped narrow down your next trip by searching for the best hidden-gem destinations around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. So which spot in Georgia is considered the state's best hidden gem destination?

Jekyll Island Club Resort

According to the site, this four-star hotel along the Atlantic Coast is definitely worth a visit, with plenty of amenities and nearby activities to keep you entertained. The Millionaire Village at Jekyll Island was even named one of America's must-visit hidden gems.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Florida isn't the only sunny destination below the Mason-Dixon line. The South is rife with underrated vacation spots. Once named the 'South's best hotel' by Southern Living, this historic island resort is a balmy, romantic slice of the Gilded Age. Follow in the footsteps of visitors like J.P. Morgan and the Pulitzer family as you golf, bike, boat, swim or trot along on a horse-drawn carriage."

Check out the full list at GoBankingRates.com to read up on the best hidden gem destinations around the country.