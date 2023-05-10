“In Grapes of Wrath, John Steinbeck called Route 66 the ‘The Mother of all roads...the road of flight,’” Potter said of the meaning behind Mother Road. “As I zeroed out my odometer and started west on my road trip across the US, I hoped that driving the road of flight would give me a bird’s eye view of my life. But it didn’t take long to realize that I was not flying; I was running away. In the solitude, I found myself smashing open the piggy bank of deeply-buried memories. Those gems of my real-life exploits spilled into my creative consciousness and emboldened me to write an album that reaches far beyond what actually happened–launching me down the alternate-reality roads of what could have happened.”

Potter’s forthcoming album, produced by Eric Valentine, features influences spanning rock, country, pop and folk elements as the singer-songwriter embarks on her cross-country journey. Mother Road — bearing artwork photographed and designed by Potter, who promises “the ride of a lifetime” — is slated to release on August 18. Find “Mother Road” on iHeartRadio here, and see Potter’s upcoming tour dates below.