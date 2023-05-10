JJ Redick Considered For NBA Head Coaching Gig: Report

Retired former NBA guard and ESPN analyst JJ Redick reportedly interviewed for the Toronto Raptors' head coaching vacancy this week, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday (May 10).

Redick was reportedly among the candidates included in the Raptors' first round of interviews following the recent firing of former head coach Nick Nurse. The 38-year-old had previously been targeted by several NBA teams since his retirement in 2021, which included the Boston Celtics considering him for an assistant coach position.

Toronto is reportedly considering a dozen potential candidates during its ongoing coaching search, having been granted permission to speak with several top assistants including Kenny Atkinson of the Golden State Warriors, Charles Lee of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Young of the Phoenix Suns, Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs, Jordi Fernandez of the Sacramento Kings and Darko Rajakovic of the Memphis Grizzlies, as well as longtime former Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, who currently works as the head coach of the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Nurse was fired by the Raptors on April 21 after leading the franchise to its first and only NBA championship in franchise history in 2019, went 41-41 during the 2022-23 season, having missed the playoffs for the third second time in the past three seasons. The 55-year-old was initially hired by Toronto as an assistant in 2013, working under his predecessor, Dwane Casey, for six seasons before being promoted to head coach during the 2018 offseason.