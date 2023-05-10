Joyner Lucas Clarifies His Net Worth On New Song From Upcoming Album

"Google f**king up my net worth, say I got two, three M's to my name, what's that?" Lucas raps. "N***a I done made at least twenty M's, b***h, better fix that shit, I'm paid, what's that?"



"What's That?" is the third single to come from his upcoming album Not Now, I’m Busy. Earlier this year, Lucas delivered songs like "Blackout" featuring Future and "Devil's Work 2." The LP, which is expected to feature 18 tracks in total, will hit streaming services everywhere later this summer. He aims to follow up his 2020 album ADHD. His debut LP, which achieved gold status according to the Recording Industry Association of America, contains 18 tracks featuring Logic, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Timbaland, Fabolous and King OSF.



In addition to his upcoming album, Lucas is also planning to focus on his acting career. Last year, he revealed that actor Mark Wahlberg casted him in his first lead role in an unnamed film.



“I got a starring role In my first MOVIE 🎥 wit one of my best friends. @markwahlberg,” he wrote in his now-deleted Instagram post. “Shooting for a few months. This is the acting transition that I always dreamed of and I owe it to you. 🙏🏽 love you buddy.”



Listen to Joyner Lucas' new song "What's That?" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

