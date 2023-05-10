When planning summer vacations and special trips, many travelers plan to visit popular stops like Times Square in New York City, DisneyWorld in Florida or the Grand Canyon, but there are so many more unique and under-the-radar spots across the vast expanse of America that are not visited as often but still just as beautiful and fun.

GoBankingRates helped narrow down your next trip by searching for the best hidden-gem destinations around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. So which spot in Missouri is considered the state's best hidden gem destination?

Katy Trail State Park

This special spot in Missouri is perfect for outdoor lovers, especially those enjoy a thrilling bike ride as it is home to the country's longest continuous recreational rail trail. Here's what the site had to say:

"This one is for the bikers: Few people know that Missouri's Katy Trail State Park offers the longest developed rail-trail in the U.S., spanning 240 miles between Clinton and Machens. With 26 trailheads and four fully restored railroad depots along the way, you'll have plenty to check out during your ride."

Check out the full list at GoBankingRates.com to read up on the best hidden gem destinations around the country.