Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines around the country, thanks to its wide variety of dishes with explosive flavor and comforting spice. Because of this, there is an abundance of incredible restaurants wherever you turn that serve up tasty and authentic Mexican dishes.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants across America, gathering a list of the top spot in each state, including one popular spot in Ohio. According to the site, some of the best authentic cuisine can be found in "long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving modern takes on regional cuisine."

LoveFood named Nada in Cincinnati as Ohio's best Mexican restaurant. This community favorite serves delicious dishes like pork al pastor tacos, Mexico City Ceviche, braised chicken enchiladas and much more. The eatery has a Google rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars and nearly 3,000 reviews.

Nada is located at 600 Walnut Street in Cincinnati, but there is another location in Columbus.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Nada offers bright, contemporary food inspired by Mexican flavors and traditions. While tacos and cocktails are at the heart of the menu, diners can also expect some classic dishes with a tasty twist. Crispy Brussels sprouts are laced with chipotle honey, for example, while taco fillings include caramelized cauliflower with garlic whipped goats' cheese. The service and atmosphere are fantastic too. There's a sister restaurant in Columbus, plus a few locations in other states."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see the best Mexican restaurants around the country.