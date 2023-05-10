PHOTO: Viral Internet Star Hasbulla's Mugshot Released

Viral internet celebrity and Ultimate Fighting Championship signee Hasbulla Magomedov's mugshot was shared online Wednesday (May 10), two days after his reported arrest for violating traffic laws in his home republic of Dagestan, Russia, on Monday (March 8).

The Twitter account, @HasbullaHive, which is affiliated with the 20-year-old, wrote,"Hasbulla’s official mugshot," alongside the image.

Hasbulla addressed his arrest in posts shared on his affiliated social media accounts Tuesday (May 9).

"We decided to hype a little bit. That won't happen again, people we apologize," Hasbulla wrote in a translated statement shared on his Instagram story via LADBible.com. “We had to answer for it a little bit. I wasn't driving either."