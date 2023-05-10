Priyanka Chopra Hilariously Responds To Nick Jonas' Dating History

Priyanka Chopra got candid about how she feels in regard to her husband Nick Jonas' past romances. During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress was asked about her husband's ex-girlfriends and gave a hilarious response that's making headlines.

"I don't give a f—k who he's dated," Chopra responded per Page Six. "We are talking about the future... I always say this: I don't read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters."

Before marrying Chopra, Nick had high-profile relationships with Selena Gomez, Lily Collins, and other popular stars. However, Priyanka has previously admitted she was hesitant to start a relationship with him when they first met in 2017. "I didn't even date Nick at that time because I was just, like, 'I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes,'" she reiterated on Call Her Daddy. "And the repeating of the mistake was always feeling like I need to be the caretaker. Always feeling like it's okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to be to make sure that he's propped up... I just started feeling invisible in my relationships. (But) my husband makes me feel so seen. And so heard."

By May 2018, the two were dating and Nick proposed two months after. They were married in December of that same year and welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogate in January 2022. Chopra recenlty opened up about Matli's 100 day stay in the NICU after she was born.