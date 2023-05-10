“May 12th, n***a, Soulja Season. Y’all n****s tripping,” Soula Boy said. “I’m finna outsell Lil Durk and YoungBoy at the same time. Add Lil Durk’s album sales and add YB album sales, add them together … This my date, n***a, May 12th. Y’all only tryna drop ’cause y’all seen me drop... Y’all n****s scary as f**k. Not finna get in the ring, not finna go behind the wall, not finna scrap, not finna do nothing. Come on with all that back-and-forth s**t. Y’all do that shit for clout. Cut it out, boy … After this, I don’t wanna see no more n****s dropping on the same date as me, on God.”



Soulja Boy appears to be joining the growing chorus of people who want YoungBoy and Durk to patch things up. While some reports indicated that they were cool, YB went on social media and completely shattered those hopes after he dissed Durk and dragged India Royale and media personality Akademiks into the mess. That's when the Louisiana native confirmed the release date of his new album.



See Soulja Boy go off on Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy below.

