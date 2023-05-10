Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines around the country, thanks to its wide variety of dishes with explosive flavor and comforting spice. Because of this, there is an abundance of incredible restaurants wherever you turn that serve up tasty and authentic Mexican dishes.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants across America, gathering a list of the top spot in each state, including one popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site, some of the best authentic cuisine can be found in "long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving modern takes on regional cuisine."

LoveFood named Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana in Memphis as Tennessee's best Mexican restaurant. This longtime favorite has been serving delicious dishes since opening 20 years ago, including the king crab sandwich, fresh fish tacos, elote, fried chicken flautas and much more. The eatery has a Google rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and more than 300 reviews.

Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana is located at 6300 Poplar Avenue #115 in Memphis.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana opened in 2002, when owner Pepe Magallanes saw a need for genuine, 'un-Americanised' Mexican food in the Memphis area. Years later, the restaurant, which also has a location in the suburb of Germantown, is still a family affair, serving no-nonsense dishes made with ingredients sourced from local markets. The tamales, tacos, tortilla soup and, of course, the tortugas (sandwiches) are all highly rated."

