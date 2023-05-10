Looking for the ultimate breakfast sandwich to start your day off right? We've got you covered! LoveFood compiled a list of the best breakfast sandwich in every state — and where you can get your hands on one. From hearty bacon and egg to classic sausage and cheese, this list will surely satisfy your cravings, no matter where you are.

"From simple sausage sandwiches on sliced bread to biscuits, bagels, and French toast stuffed with sweet or savory fillings, we've researched the best breakfast sandwich in every state," the food site said about its list. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Texas, the best breakfast sandwich is the Spicy Bacon Ciabatta from Crickles and Co. in Dallas. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Like you breakfast with a bit of a kick? The spicy bacon ciabatta at Crickles and Co. takes thick bacon and fried eggs to the next level with sweet tomato jelly, sharp Cheddar, and jalapeño aioli that’s just the right amount of spicy. If you’re afraid that won’t fill you up, the sandwich also comes with cheesy garlic potatoes. Plus, you can be safe in the knowledge that everything here is made with locally sourced ingredients.