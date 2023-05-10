If you're a fan of chicken wings, you know that not all wings are created equal. With so many wing flavors and styles to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to find the best. But fear not — LoveFood compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state and where you can get your hands on 'em!

"Between flats and drums, smoked and deep fried, and Asian sticky sauce and Alabama white sauce, there’s a lot of variation in how they can be served. Feeling hungry? Don’t wing it," the food site said about its list. "We've found the best spot in every state to eat the humble, messy meal. Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Texas, the best wings are the peach habanero wings from hiwings in Austin. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

The battered wings from high-end Korean chicken joint hiwings have been described as life-changing. Crispy and saucy, they’re a textural delight and come with 12 sauce options. Not for the faint hearted, all-time bestseller peach habanero is addictive and seriously hot. It’s also a popular option to choose SOS (sauce on side), if you’re afraid to jump in at the deep end.