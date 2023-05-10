While some destinations are well-known for their attractions, others hide their beauty in plain sight. GOBankingRates compiled a list of the best hidden gem destination in every state. Whether you're a nature lover or history buff, these hidden gems offer something for everyone, and will leave you with memories to last a lifetime.

"So you've done the Big Apple, the Grand Canyon, Vegas and Maui. When you and the fam are in the mood for less 'been there, done that' and more 'under-the-radar hidden gem,' every state in the union has your back," the personal finance site said about its list. "From sleepy small towns with loads of culture and character to quirky, one-of-a-kind museums, be sure to check out these secret travel spots before they blow up."

The best hidden gem destination in Arizona is Biosphere 2. Here's what GOBankingRates said about its decision:

Situated in the city of Oracle, the University of Arizona’s Biosphere 2 is the place where science lives. A futuristic masterpiece of geometric shapes and pristine glass, this forward-thinking biodome houses nonstop discovery, outreach, teaching and research. Tours go down daily, and you can grab a bite at the Biosphere 2 Cafe as you take in the gorgeous Santa Catalina Mountains.