While some destinations are well-known for their attractions, others hide their beauty in plain sight. GOBankingRates compiled a list of the best hidden gem destination in every state. Whether you're a nature lover or history buff, these hidden gems offer something for everyone, and will leave you with memories to last a lifetime.

"So you've done the Big Apple, the Grand Canyon, Vegas and Maui. When you and the fam are in the mood for less 'been there, done that' and more 'under-the-radar hidden gem,' every state in the union has your back," the personal finance site said about its list. "From sleepy small towns with loads of culture and character to quirky, one-of-a-kind museums, be sure to check out these secret travel spots before they blow up."

The best hidden gem destination in Texas is The Blue Lagoon. Here's what GOBankingRates said about its decision:

Picture warm, sapphire waters that scuba-heads just can’t get enough of. If you’re picturing Maui, you’re way off. The Blue Lagoon just outside of Huntsville, Texas, is where the real divers go. Two clear blue spring-fed lagoons occupy this shady former limestone quarry. There’s no camping here, but the pine trees hide one of Texas’ best-kept secrets: A 28-foot-deep diver’s paradise, complete with a fully fledged gear shop and deliciously uncrowded beaches.