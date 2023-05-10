The Best Mexican Restaurant In Pennsylvania

What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? Do you go straight for the carne asada fajitas and skip the chips and guacamole? Or are chips and salsa essential before devouring a burrito filled with rice, beans, peppers, protein, and delicious sauce? Either way, you can't go wrong with tacos and tequila! Regardless of your preferences, there is one restaurant in Pennsylvania that serves the best Mexican cuisine around!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best Mexican restaurant in all of Pennsylvania is Blue Corn Mexican Restaurant and Bar located in Philadelphia. LoveFood recommended that first time customers try the Huarache Azteca among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of Pennsylvania:

"Blue Corn Mexican Restaurant and Bar is situated in foodie hub Philadelphia. Family owned and run, the restaurant was established in 2014, and aims to show its customers 'real Mexican food' through its authentic menu and wide range of tequilas and handcrafted cocktails. Menu highlights include the Huarache Azteca (cactus topped with mushrooms, cheese, and pico de gallo) and Ceviche de Pulpo, an octopus ceviche with pico de gallo and avocado."

For a continued list of the best Mexican restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.