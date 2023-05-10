The Cheapest Place To Buy A House In Arizona Right Now

By Dani Medina

May 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Are you dreaming of owning a home but feeling overwhelmed by soaring housing prices? There's a hidden gem in Arizona that offers affordable housing options. GOBankingRates compiled a list of where the cheapest place to buy a home in every state is so you can start your journey toward home ownership today!

"Every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap," the personal finance site said about its list. "To find the least expensive places to buy a home, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze every significant city in all 50 states and chose three to five places in each locale where houses are a steal."

The typical home value in the U.S. is about $327,000, according to Zillow. Last year, that number was about $301,000.

In Arizona, the cheapest place to buy a home is San Luis, which has an average home value of $212,221. Other cities and their average home value include:

  • Kingman: $260,534
  • Yuma: $272,670
  • Sierra Vista: $272,865
  • Bullhead City: $310,201

Check out the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.