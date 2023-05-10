While it may seem as though prices continue to rise across the country with no sign of stopping, there are few places scattered across each state where property remains the most affordable. Wether it be proximity to the city, lack of entertainment, etc., something about this location makes the houses more affordable than anywhere else in Nebraska.

According to a list compiled by Go Banking Rates, the cheapest place to buy a home in Nebraska right now is Beatrice. It costs an average of $145,710 to purchase a home in Beatrice and a total of 12,276 people live there.

Here is what Go Banking Rates had to say about compiling the data to discover the cheapest place to buy a house in Nebraska right now:

"Despite all that, every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap. To find the least expensive places to buy a home, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze every significant city in all 50 states and chose three to five places in each locale where houses are a steal. Here’s where homebuyers on a budget should start their search."

For a continued list of the cheapest places to buy property across the country visit gobankingrates.com.