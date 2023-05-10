Are you dreaming of owning a home but feeling overwhelmed by soaring housing prices? There's a hidden gem in Texas that offers affordable housing options. GOBankingRates compiled a list of where the cheapest place to buy a home in every state is so you can start your journey toward home ownership today!

"Every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap," the personal finance site said about its list. "To find the least expensive places to buy a home, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze every significant city in all 50 states and chose three to five places in each locale where houses are a steal."

The typical home value in the U.S. is about $327,000, according to Zillow. Last year, that number was about $301,000.

In Texas, the cheapest place to buy a home is Port Arthur, which has an average home value of $87,400. Other cities and their average home value include:

Pharr: $138,414

Beaumont: $145,788

Lufkin: $147,212

Wichita Falls: $147,753

Check out the full report.