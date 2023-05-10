As much as we like to think of ourselves as polite and courteous, we all have our off days. In some cities, however, rudeness appears to be a way of life. ALOT Travel compiled a list of the rudest city in every state, where locals may not be known for their manners, but certainly are never short on opinions.

"Sometimes it's the traffic that makes people furious, while other times they're mad about the poor standards of living in their city—and then you have those places where people are mean for seemingly no good reason," the travel site said about its list.

You read about the most dangerous city in Arizona, but the rudest is Phoenix. Here's what ALOT Travel said to back up its decision:

When people visit Phoenix, they’re probably quicker to label the city as rude because of one thing: the heat. There’s a four month stretch where the average high is over 100 degrees Fahrenheit with only five rainy days thrown in. The “rudeness” is actually just the tourists and locals melting in the heat.

