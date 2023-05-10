As much as we like to think of ourselves as polite and courteous, we all have our off days. In some cities, however, rudeness appears to be a way of life. ALOT Travel compiled a list of the rudest city in every state, where locals may not be known for their manners, but certainly are never short on opinions.

"Sometimes it's the traffic that makes people furious, while other times they're mad about the poor standards of living in their city—and then you have those places where people are mean for seemingly no good reason," the travel site said about its list.

You read about the most dangerous city in Texas, but the rudest is Houston. Here's what ALOT Travel said to back up its decision:

What’s there not to love about Houston? There’s millions of people crammed into one hot, humid place. The traffic is so bad that it’s recommended you don’t drive, but if you don’t drive you get stuck in that awful weather. To make getting around even more difficult, the metro area itself is larger than Rhode Island. Why wouldn’t the citizens be grouchy?

Check out the full report.