This Teahouse Serves Florida's Best Chicken Sandwich

Chicken sandwiches have become delicious icons thanks to fast food restaurants. While most people think about crispy, fried chicken breast tucked into a warm bun, you can also enjoy these sandwiches grilled, cold, and with other yummy ingredients. As a result, many eateries have approached this popular handheld in yummy ways.

If you consider yourself a chicken sandwich enjoyer, then LoveFood has something special for you. The website rounded up the best chicken sandwich in every state, from toasted subs and saucy bites to the fried bird everyone knows and loves.

According to writers, Florida's most delicious chicken sandwich is the Gra-Prow Chicken from KrungThep Tea Time! Here's why it was chosen:

"You might be surprised to hear that Florida's best chicken sandwich comes from a Thai tea room, but the overwhelmingly positive reviews for KrungThep Tea Time are hard to argue with. The Thai fusion restaurant is known for its Gra-Prow Chicken sandwich, which combines chicken, basil, onion, red pepper, and mozzarella with spicy basil mayo. Those looking for extra spice can upgrade the sandwich by adding fresh Thai chili."