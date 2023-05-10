Update On California CEO Who Texted 911 Before Mysteriously Vanishing

39-year-old Beau Mann was last seen taking an Uber in Santa Monica in November of 2021. According to SF Gate, the tech founder's remains were discovered on an abandoned property in Santa Monica years after investigations began. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the remains on May 6th. The location in which Mann's body was found was only 20 minutes from where he was reportedly dropped off by the Uber driver. According to NBC News, the incident was never reported to Uber. Before disappearing, Mann sent a text to 911, and that is the last time that anyone ever heard from him.

His family released a heartfelt statement on Facebook following the discovery.

"We were notified by the Santa Monica, California police this weekend that Beau’s remains were found in a grassy area about a mile from where an Uber dropped him off on November 30, 2021. His identity was confirmed through dental records. At this point, we have no further details on what led to his death. We want to thank all of those who helped us search for him and who prayed for Beau’s safe return over the past year and a half. Beau was a beautiful soul who spent the better part of his life helping others"

Mann was the founder and CEO of Sober Grid, a positive social media platform for recovering addicts. Information regarding a possible suspect has yet to be released.