Washington Destination Named Among Best Cities For Year-Round Weather

Weather and climate are some of the biggest factors influencing a move. Many people flock to Florida and California for year-round sunshine, while some just don't want to deal with the hassle of snow. This can open the door to outdoor activities, frequent visits to nearby attractions, or other relaxing adventures.

If you're looking for a new home in a location with mild weather, SpaceWise compiled a list of the best U.S. cities for year-round weather.

One popular destination in Washington state made it on the list, and that honor goes to Tacoma! Here's why it was chosen:

"Despite the Pacific Northwest’s reputation for rain, Tacoma has some of the best weather in the U.S.—it actually receives less rainfall each year on average than other major U.S. cities like Houston and New York! On top of enjoying mild year-round weather, living in Grit City means you’ll have access to incredible outdoor recreation spots like Mount Rainier, which makes it one of the best places to live near the mountains, and convenient amenities like public transit to nearby Seattle, where plenty of additional employment opportunities await those who choose to commute!"

Here are the best U.S. cities for year-round weather, according to SpaceWise:

Boise, ID

Charleston, SC

Henderson, NV

Honolulu, HI

Orlando, FL

San Diego, CA

Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Fe, NM

Sarasota, FL

Scottsdale, AZ

St. George, UT

Tacoma, WA

Check out the full report, and why these other cities made the list, on extraspace.com.