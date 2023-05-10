Washington Destination Named Among Best Cities For Year-Round Weather

By Zuri Anderson

May 10, 2023

Young Woman on Morning Run in Urban Setting
Photo: Getty Images

Weather and climate are some of the biggest factors influencing a move. Many people flock to Florida and California for year-round sunshine, while some just don't want to deal with the hassle of snow. This can open the door to outdoor activities, frequent visits to nearby attractions, or other relaxing adventures.

If you're looking for a new home in a location with mild weather, SpaceWise compiled a list of the best U.S. cities for year-round weather.

One popular destination in Washington state made it on the list, and that honor goes to Tacoma! Here's why it was chosen:

"Despite the Pacific Northwest’s reputation for rain, Tacoma has some of the best weather in the U.S.—it actually receives less rainfall each year on average than other major U.S. cities like Houston and New York! On top of enjoying mild year-round weather, living in Grit City means you’ll have access to incredible outdoor recreation spots like Mount Rainier, which makes it one of the best places to live near the mountains, and convenient amenities like public transit to nearby Seattle, where plenty of additional employment opportunities await those who choose to commute!"

Here are the best U.S. cities for year-round weather, according to SpaceWise:

  • Boise, ID
  • Charleston, SC
  • Henderson, NV
  • Honolulu, HI
  • Orlando, FL
  • San Diego, CA
  • Santa Barbara, CA
  • Santa Fe, NM
  • Sarasota, FL
  • Scottsdale, AZ
  • St. George, UT
  • Tacoma, WA

Check out the full report, and why these other cities made the list, on extraspace.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.