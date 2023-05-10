WATCH: Officers Run To Assist After Hearing Cries For Help, Find Upset Goat

A pair of officers in Oklahoma received a call that somebody was in distress and screaming for help. Officers David Sneed and Neal Storey with the Enid Police Department responded and heard what sounded like a person crying out for help in the distance.

They started running through the wooded property as the screams got louder.

"That's a person," one of the officers says in a video posted by the police department.

Eventually, they reached the sound of the screams and discovered that it wasn't a person crying for help. Instead, it was just an upset goat.

The goat's owner told the officers that his goat wasn't happy about being separated from one of his friends.

"From a long distance, it sounds like 'help,'" one of the officers told the farmer while laughing.

"Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all. All in all, you really can't say it was that baaad of a call," the department joked on Facebook.