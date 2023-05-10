Wisconsin Restaurant Named The Best Mexican Restaurant In The State

By Sarah Tate

May 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines around the country, thanks to its wide variety of dishes with explosive flavor and comforting spice. Because of this, there is an abundance of incredible restaurants wherever you turn that serve up tasty and authentic Mexican dishes.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants across America, gathering a list of the top spot in each state, including one popular spot in Wisconsin. According to the site, some of the best authentic cuisine can be found in "long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving modern takes on regional cuisine."

LoveFood named Café Corazón in Milwaukee as Wisconsin's best Mexican restaurant. This favorite has been serving delicious dishes since opening in 2009, including Corazon burger, tostada plate, taco truck dinner, wet burrito and even some vegan options like the taco plate or enchiladas.

Café Corazón has multiple locations around Brew City. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Café Corazón, which has three locations in Milwaukee, prides itself on using fresh, local produce — which it sources from nearby farms, as well as its own land and urban garden. Customers can expect tortas, tacos, and burritos, plus a terrific brunch menu with options like migas: eggs scrambled with corn tortilla strips and melted cheese. The margaritas are also perfect."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see the best Mexican restaurants around the country.

