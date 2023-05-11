Aaron Rodgers' First Regular Season Game With Jets Revealed

Last month, Rodgers was acquired by the Jets as part of a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, having previously spent his entire career with the franchise. The Bills have defeated the Jets in five of their eight matchups since quarterback Josh Allen's rookie season in 2018.

The NFL has now announced several games ahead of Thursday night's full schedule release including three holiday matchups and five international games.

The rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled for Sunday, December 31, at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, the NFL announced on Wednesday (May 10). The league also announced that the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will play one of their two annual regular season matchups on Christmas Day (December 25), which will air live on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Chiefs will face their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders in the 'Nickmas Game' airing live on Nickelodeon, also on Christmas Day.

The NFL also announced its five planned international games, which includes three matchups in England and two in Germany.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who have already appeared in the NFL International Series a record nine times, will appear in consecutive London games in October. The Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on October 1 and face the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur on October 8.

The full schedule of international games is included below:

October 1- Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, U.K.

October 8- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur in London, U.K.

October 15- Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur in London, U.K.

November 5- Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany

November 12- Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany

The full 2023 NFL Schedule Release will air live on NFL Network Thursday (May 11) at 8:00 p.m. ET.