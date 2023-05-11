California Spot Named The Best 'Hidden-Gem' Destination In The State

By Logan DeLoye

May 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If you could enjoy a fun, sunny day activity without having to wait in endless lines of cars and people, would you? Sometimes the best attractions lie just off the beaten path. Hidden destinations not only offer beautiful, unexpected views, but a welcomed lack of traffic and crowds. While popular tourist attractions are popular for a reason, these hidden-gems remain a place of unspoiled scenery. While there are many hidden-gem destinations scattered throughout the state, there is one that is so special that it stands out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Go Banking Rates, the best hidden-gem destination in all of California is Stinson Beach. You can find this gem just north of San Francisco!

Here is what Go Banking Rates had to say about the best hidden-gem in the entire state:

"The idea of visiting a beach in California might not be novel, but Stinson Beach at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, just north of San Francisco, sure is. A slice of laid-back Americana, Stinson offers white sand and some of the best swimming, surfing and sunbathing in NorCal. Volleyball nets and BBQ grills are free to use. And as long as you’re of legal age, you’re free to drink alcoholic beverages as you picnic on the beach."

For a continued list of the best hidden-gem destinations across the country visit gobankingrates.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.