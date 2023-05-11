California Spot Named The Best 'Hidden-Gem' Destination In The State

If you could enjoy a fun, sunny day activity without having to wait in endless lines of cars and people, would you? Sometimes the best attractions lie just off the beaten path. Hidden destinations not only offer beautiful, unexpected views, but a welcomed lack of traffic and crowds. While popular tourist attractions are popular for a reason, these hidden-gems remain a place of unspoiled scenery. While there are many hidden-gem destinations scattered throughout the state, there is one that is so special that it stands out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Go Banking Rates, the best hidden-gem destination in all of California is Stinson Beach. You can find this gem just north of San Francisco!

Here is what Go Banking Rates had to say about the best hidden-gem in the entire state:

"The idea of visiting a beach in California might not be novel, but Stinson Beach at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, just north of San Francisco, sure is. A slice of laid-back Americana, Stinson offers white sand and some of the best swimming, surfing and sunbathing in NorCal. Volleyball nets and BBQ grills are free to use. And as long as you’re of legal age, you’re free to drink alcoholic beverages as you picnic on the beach."

For a continued list of the best hidden-gem destinations across the country visit gobankingrates.com.