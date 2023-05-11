Dolly Parton unleashed a fiery anthem to kick off her rock era, inspired by her recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Parton debuted “World on Fire,” the lead single of her forthcoming album, Rockstar, as she gears up for the world premiere performance at the 58th annual ACM Awards on Thursday evening (May 11).

Parton shared new details about her first-ever rock album earlier this week. The 30-track project, due in November, includes nine original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems and features tons of legendary performers on many of the songs (see the full track list below). Parton previously said of “World on Fire”: “I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

Throughout the powerful rock anthem, the country queen sings about “what we gonna do when we all fall flat,” politicians over time who “wouldn’t know the truth if it bite’s in the a**,” “how do we heal this great divide” and more.

Parton is set to close out the 58th annual ACM Awards with the world premiere performance of “World on Fire.” She’s also hosting the show with Garth Brooks. The 58th ACM Awards will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It’s set for Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.