Firefighter Accused Of Attacking Girlfriend Fatally Shot By Man Walking Dog

An off-duty firefighter in Washington, D.C., was fatally shot by a man walking his dog. Authorities said that the victim, 30-year-old Carl Braxton, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, causing her to run outside.

She enlisted the help of a man who was walking his dog. The man, who was not identified by the police, confronted Braxton, and the two got into an argument. The argument escalated, and the man pulled out and gun and fired multiple shots, killing Braxton.

"What I could hear from my window is my neighbor could've been, maybe, possibly trying to intervene with a domestic dispute, and the guy that got shot possibly said, 'Mind your M-F businesses, or I'll kill you and your dog,'" a neighbor told WTTG. "It's very upsetting. One of the neighbors involved, I do know him, and he's a good person. You know, he helps people with the lawns around here. Very friendly, very nice guy. I'm so sorry this happened for both families because it's very traumatic for everyone involved."

Authorities interviewed the gunman, who told them that Braxton threatened him and started walking "aggressively" toward him when he opened fire. The shooter was released without charges.

However, officials said the investigation remains ongoing and did not rule out filing charges against him.