Florida Is Home To 2 Of The World's Most Dangerous Tourist Attractions

Florida is known for many wacky and wild places, people, and occurrences, including some risky destinations. Two particular places in the Sunshine State are getting the spotlight thanks to a recent list from 24/7 Wall St., which found the most dangerous tourist attractions on Earth.

The first Florida spot mentioned is Weeki Wachee's Eagle’s Nest Sinkhole, where cave divers are known to perish. Writers say, "One of the deadliest cave diving sites in the world, this underwater system of tunnels can get murky, creating low visibility in the maze-like network of turns. It is easy to become lost in the tunnels, and a dozen explorers have died in the caves since 1981."

Then there's New Smyrna Beach, which has fostered a reputation due to how many shark attacks happen there. This is what researchers had to say about the spot:

"Florida is known as the shark attack capital of the world, and New Smyrna Beach – a popular surfing destination – is the most dangerous beach in the state. Due to the abundance of prey fish in the area, surfers and swimmers there are 10 times more likely to be bitten by a shark there than anywhere else in the U.S."

For a continued list of the world's most dangerous tourist attractions, visit 247wallst.com.