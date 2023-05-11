JAY-Z, Yo Gotti Appear In Preview Of 'Exposing Parchman' Prison Documentary

“The incarcerated population in Parchman and their loved ones have experienced immeasurable pain and suffering, so we felt a responsibility to help them share their stories with the compassion and consideration that it deserves," CEO of Roc Nation Desiree Perez. "Our hope is that this documentary will educate the public about these torturous injustices, hold the leaders in Mississippi accountable for fostering unconstitutional and inhumane conditions in Parchman, and create swift and comprehensive change to eradicate the state’s depravity in this prison and disregard for the criminal justice system."



The documentary will show never-before-seen footage of the turmoil inmates suffered from throughout their time in the prison. It will also include discussions with the family members of past and current incarcerated men. In addition, the legal team will also explain the process they endured after they filed the first against the prison lawsuit in 2020. Earlier this year, the lawsuits were dropped after Parchman began to address and improve the poor conditions at the facility.



"Exposing Parchman" airs on A&E on June 17 at 8 p.m.