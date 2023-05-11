Man Accused Of Ordering Young Dolph's Murder Gets $90,000 Bond
By Tony M. Centeno
May 11, 2023
Hernandez Govan, the man who stands accused of ordering the murder of Young Dolph, is eligible for bond.
According to a report FOX 13 in Memphis published on Thursday, May 11, Judge Lee Coffee granted the 43-year-old a $90,000 bond during a court hearing just six months after he was arrested. Govan was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder nearly a year to the day that Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown. The rapper's family was recently informed about Govan's bond, and they stand "behind the State's recommendations and these actions."
"The important thing is that we have consulted with the family and they understand why we are doing what we are doing and they approve," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.
Since his arrest in November, Govan moved on from his previous lawyer Bill Massey and hired a new attorney, Manny Arora. During a recent hearing, Judge Coffee emphasized the state's stance on Govan's role in Dolph's murder. He also determined that "safety and medical concerns exist that militate in favor of alternative custody arrangements for the Defendant." The judge also barred the state and the defense from publicly discussing the details of the case.
Investigators believe Govan was the mastermind who recruited suspects Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to shoot and kill Dolph while he was outside of Makeda's Homemade Cookies in Memphis. Both gunmen have been apprehended and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.