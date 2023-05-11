Man Accused Of Ordering Young Dolph's Murder Gets $90,000 Bond

"The important thing is that we have consulted with the family and they understand why we are doing what we are doing and they approve," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.



Since his arrest in November, Govan moved on from his previous lawyer Bill Massey and hired a new attorney, Manny Arora. During a recent hearing, Judge Coffee emphasized the state's stance on Govan's role in Dolph's murder. He also determined that "safety and medical concerns exist that militate in favor of alternative custody arrangements for the Defendant." The judge also barred the state and the defense from publicly discussing the details of the case.



Investigators believe Govan was the mastermind who recruited suspects Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to shoot and kill Dolph while he was outside of Makeda's Homemade Cookies in Memphis. Both gunmen have been apprehended and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.