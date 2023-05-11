Man Who Choked Homeless Person To Death On NYC Subway To Be Charged
By Bill Galluccio
May 11, 2023
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is filing criminal charges against the man accused of choking a homeless person to death on the subway.
"We can confirm that Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of Manslaughter in the Second Degree," a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
Penny is accused of placing Jordan Neely in a chokehold while riding on a subway train on May 1. Witnesses said that Neely, who was homeless, was screaming loudly and threw his jacket on the ground before Penny, a Marine veteran, came up behind him and restrained Neely.
"The man got on the subway car and began to say a somewhat aggressive speech, saying he was hungry, he was thirsty, that he didn't care about anything, he didn't care about going to jail, he didn't care that he gets a big life sentence," said Juan Alberto Vazquez, a passenger who recorded part of the incident. "That 'It doesn't even matter if I died.'"
Penny is expected to surrender to the police on Friday (May 12), but his attorneys have not released a statement regarding the pending charges. They have previously defended their client, claiming that he was trying to protect himself and the other passengers by detaining Neely until the police arrived.