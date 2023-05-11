Pennsylvania Spot Named The Best 'Hidden-Gem' Destination In The State

If you could enjoy a fun, sunny day activity without having to wait in endless lines of cars and people, would you? Sometimes the best attractions lie just off the beaten path. Hidden destinations not only offer beautiful, unexpected views, but a welcomed lack of traffic and crowds. While popular tourist attractions are popular for a reason, these hidden-gems remain a place of unspoiled scenery. While there are many hidden-gem destinations scattered throughout the state, there is one that is so special that it stands out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Go Banking Rates, the best hidden-gem destination in all of Pennsylvania is Ohiopyle. Ohiopyle is located an hour and a half South of Pittsburgh. Go Banking Rates mentioned that this hidden location is known for its "extreme sports appeal."

Here is what Go Banking Rates had to say about the best hidden-gem in the entire state:

"'Ohiopyle' isn’t just really fun to say — it’s also a 20,500-acre state park that’s close enough to metropolitan attractions but jam-packed with rugged whitewater rafting, mountain biking, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and rock-climbing opportunities. Particularly known for the rushing waters of the Youghiogheny River Gorge, Ohiopyle has major extreme sports appeal."

For a continued list of the best hidden-gem destinations across the country visit gobankingrates.com.